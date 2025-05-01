UAE lifts travel ban against THIS Muslim country

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially lifted a three-year travel ban on its citizens visiting Lebanon, following a major diplomatic visit by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to Abu Dhabi.

The lifting of the travel ban implies a significant improvement in ties between the two countries after years of tense relations and the decision was announced on Thursday in a joint statement released after President Aoun met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

‘The past is behind us. The state is beginning to regain its presence, its capabilities, and its sovereignty, and all its components are cooperating for the future of Lebanon… We hope to see our Emirati brothers again on Lebanese soil,’ read the joint statement.

The UAE had first imposed the travel ban in 2021 in support of Saudi Arabia, after a Lebanese minister criticized the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen. The UAE also withdrew its diplomats from Beirut at that time.

Interestingly, Lebanese citizens were not banned from visiting the UAE though many faced difficulties in obtaining visas.

During the visit, President Aoun and his delegation also toured key sites, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. This trip was Aoun’s first to the UAE since taking office in January, and part of a broader effort to rebuild Lebanon’s relationships with Gulf states.

The lifting of the travel ban is seen as a positive step in restoring Lebanon’s role in the Arab world and strengthening its relations with key Gulf partners.

The new president is making efforts to normalize ties with other states also and in the same spirit, he made a similar visit to Saudi Arabia in March, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).