Pm Shehbaz In Saudi Capital For Key Talks With Mbs Amid Iran Us War

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Jeddah for an official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

At Royal Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport, PM Shehbaz was greeted by Prince Saud bin Mashaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah, alongside top Saudi officials and Pakistan’s diplomatic team.

Sharif’s visit is expected to include crucial talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing urgent regional developments. The timing is significant. Just a day prior, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reassured the world that Iran remains committed to regional stability and does not intend to engage in conflicts with neighboring nations.

During phone call with PM Shehbaz, President Pezeshkian warned that global security could be at risk if the international community fails to hold conflict instigators accountable. “If the world ignores those responsible for war, the entire system of global security could face unprecedented challenges,” he reportedly said.

The region remains on high alert. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry intercepted 33 drones, including one targeting Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter, with no casualties or damage reported. The capital and surrounding areas faced attacks from 26 drones, and the Shaybah oil field in the southeast was also targeted.

UAE reported detecting 17 ballistic missiles, destroying 16 while one plunged into the sea. Its air defences intercepted 113 of 117 drones, though four fell within the country.

Amid escalating tensions, UN Security Council passed resolution demanding Iran immediately halt attacks on Gulf states, calling them violations of international law and a “serious threat to global peace and security.” Approved by 13 votes with two abstentions, the resolution demands an immediate end to all Iranian assaults on Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan.