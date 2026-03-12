Expired Visa? UAE opens doors for expat residents to return until March 31

ABU DHABI – For many expatriates stuck abroad with expired UAE residency visas, returning home has been a stressful uncertainty.

As the situation remained tense, UAE announced one-month window, from February 28 to March 31, allowing residents to return without needing a new entry permit. Authorities say this measure is designed to help those who faced exceptional circumstances and couldn’t return on time, while giving them a chance to regularize their residency once back.

It’s a bold move that underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting its diverse expatriate community. In an extraordinary gesture, UAE is allowing expatriate residents stranded abroad with expired visas to return home without the need for a new entry permit.

Announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), this temporary measure runs from February 28 to March 31, giving thousands a lifeline to reunite with their families and workplaces.

The initiative comes in response to exceptional circumstances that prevented many residents from returning before their visas expired. Eligible expatriates can now re-enter the UAE during this one-month window and complete official procedures to regularize their residency once back.

Authorities stressed that this unprecedented move reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to its residents, offering flexible and compassionate administrative solutions during extraordinary situations.