Paf J 10c Jets Roar Over Islamabad Skies During Pakistan Day Parade Rehearsal

Residents of Islamabad looked to sky as Pakistan Air Force J-10C fighter jets roared over the capital, conducting rehearsal flights for the upcoming Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

The sleek multi-role jets performed coordinated maneuvers over key areas of the city, drawing attention from citizens who shared photos and videos of the impressive aerial display on social media.

The rehearsal flights are part of Pakistan Air Force’s preparations for annual Pakistan Day celebrations, where advanced aircraft, military formations, and ceremonial units showcase the country’s defense capabilities.

J-10C, and JF-17, most advanced fighter aircraft in PAF fleet, are expected to be a highlight of the aerial flypast during the parade, symbolizing the Air Force’s modern combat readiness.

Pakistan Day, observed every year on March 23, commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s path toward independence.