Pakistan–Saudi Arabia in close contact as Dar speaks with Saudi FM on Middle East crisis

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a key telephone conversation this evening with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, as concerns grow over the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and the wider region.

The high-level call focused on changing dynamics in Middle East, with both leaders exchanging detailed views on escalating regional developments and their potential implications for stability. The conversation touched on ongoing consultations and diplomatic initiatives at the United Nations Security Council, where international efforts are underway to address the unfolding situation.

During discussion, Dar clearly presented Pakistan’s position, stressing urgent need to de-escalate tensions across region and highlighting importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and cooperation among countries. He stressed that promoting peace, stability, and dialogue-based solutions remains essential at a time when geopolitical pressures are intensifying.

Pakistani FM also underscored that continuous diplomatic contact and coordination among key regional partners is crucial to prevent further escalation and to encourage peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and international mechanisms.

Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud shared Saudi Arabia’s perspective on situation and the two leaders reviewed the ongoing diplomatic efforts taking place at the global level, particularly discussions underway within the UN Security Council framework.

At end of call, both foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact and to continue joint diplomatic efforts aimed at monitoring the regional situation and supporting initiatives that could help reduce tensions and maintain stability in the Middle East and beyond.

The conversation signals continued coordination between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on key regional issues, as both countries seek to play a constructive role in promoting diplomatic solutions during a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.