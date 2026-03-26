PM Shehbaz, Chinese envoy discuss advancing CPEC 2.0, bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM’s House on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi, and the Foreign Secretary were also present.

The prime minister felicitated the Chinese leadership on the successful conclusion of the “Two Sessions” and thanked President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for their warm Pakistan Day greetings.

Appreciating China’s steadfast economic support, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing CPEC 2.0, with a focus on agriculture, industrial cooperation, and priority infrastructure projects.

Islamabad: 26 March 2026. Chinese Ambassador calls on the Prime Minister. H.E. Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House today. Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator… pic.twitter.com/fsLOzcx1MH — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) March 26, 2026

Ambassador Jiang commended Pakistan’s economic resilience and reform efforts, and reaffirmed China’s continued support, particularly in trade and investment.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at ongoing exchanges and looked forward to high-level engagements to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The premier highlighted Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting de-escalation and regional stability while discussing the regional situation.

He emphasized continued close coordination at all levels on issues of mutual interest while reaffirming the enduring Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.