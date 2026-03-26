Pakistan blends traditional and ‘Crypto diplomacy’ in US-Iran mediation strategy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has attracted global attention as a key mediator in US-Iran relations, with reports highlighting the role of unconventional channels shaping behind-the-scenes negotiations.

While formal diplomacy continues amid tensions, analysts say a lesser-known force – referred to as “crypto diplomacy” – is starting to influence the dialogue.

Security expert Raja Faisal noted on X that Pakistan’s efforts with both Washington and Tehran have gained traction through coordinated civil-military efforts alongside growing economic and digital linkages.

Crypto Diplomacy powered by Military Diplomacy, Pakistan is indeed above par! Here’s a very important angle to highlight for regional security. Pakistan’s role as a quiet mediator between the United States and Iran is beginning to draw global attention. With increasing… https://t.co/rNvOeE6LWD pic.twitter.com/NJrcwm8zlU — Raja Faisal (@RajaFaisalPK) March 23, 2026

He also claimed that senior U.S. officials, including envoy Steve Witkoff, have participated in indirect or exploratory discussions linked to the broader mediation process.

Faisal further argues that Pakistan’s acceptance as a mediator may have been facilitated by overlapping business and geopolitical interests, referencing connections linked to the Trump family and the World Liberty Financial deal. He suggests that such intersections have, in his view, quietly enhanced Pakistan’s leverage, not only in diplomacy but also in emerging financial ecosystems tied to digital assets.

At the heart of this evolving narrative is what Faisal describes as a new form of engagement, Crypto Diplomacy. Unlike conventional talks including formal treaties and public negotiations, this approach is based on technological interests, and digital financial alignment, creating subtle channels of trust-building between stakeholders.

He pointed to Pakistan’s appointed Crypto Czar, Bilal Bin Saqib, calling him as a key figure in this emerging framework. Faisal claims Saqib shares professional or social proximity with Zach Witkoff, an American businessman associated with a cryptocurrency firm co-owned within circles linked to the Trump business ecosystem. These connections, while not formally confirmed in official diplomatic statements, are being cited by some analysts as illustrative of how digital finance networks may intersect with geopolitical engagement.

Observers framing the situation as “crypto diplomacy powered by military diplomacy” argue that Pakistan’s civil-military leadership is playing a coordinated role in managing sensitive regional dynamics. Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is said to be actively engaged in high-level communications with international counterparts, including contacts referenced in speculative discussions involving US leadership figures.

While no official confirmation has been issued by governments involved regarding the specifics of these engagements, the broader narrative suggests that Pakistan’s role is evolving beyond traditional mediation. Instead, it is being portrayed as operating at the intersection of strategic diplomacy, military influence, and digital financial ecosystems.

Supporters of this perspective argue that crypto-linked channels may offer a discreet and flexible mechanism for dialogue in situations where formal diplomatic pathways face constraints.

As speculation continues to grow around potential visits by senior American officials and the deepening of informal engagement channels, the idea of crypto diplomacy remains a contentious yet increasingly discussed dimension of modern international relations.