Field Marshal Asim Munir meets top US civil, military leadership

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir interacted with political and military leadership during his official visit to the United States, besides meeting the Pakistani diaspora.

Field Marshal Asim Munir is in the US on an official visit these days. He attended the retirement ceremony of outgoing Commander US Central Command (Centcom), General Michael E Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper, as revealed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

Asim Munir appreciated General Kurilla for his invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation. He also expressed hope that Admiral Cooper would continue to collaborate to face shared security challenges.

COAS called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine and discussed matters of mutual interest. He also invited General Caine to visit Pakistan. He also interacted with the chiefs of defence from friendly countries.

During interaction with the Pakistani diaspora, he urged them to actively contribute to attracting investments and keep a firm belief in the bright future of the country.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistani diaspora reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the progress and development of the country.

During his previous official visit in June, Asim Munir held a meeting with President Donald Trump. During that luncheon interaction, both sides discussed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains, including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies.