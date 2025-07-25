PM electric bike installment scheme 2025: Subsidy, launch date, online apply

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is set to launch a new initiative promoting electric bikes and motorcycles in the country in order to address climate challenges.

The Electric Bike Scheme 2025 is set to be a game-changer in transforming Pakistan’s transportation landscape.

Launch Date

The Electric Bike Scheme is expected to be officially launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 14, aligning with the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to a sustainable future and reduced reliance on fuel-based transport.

Subsidy and Budget Allocation

Under this scheme, the government has allocated Rs9 billion in the current budget to support electric bikes.

Each electric bike will receive a subsidy of Rs65,000, making the vehicles more affordable for the general public.

The remaining cost of the bikes will be provided through interest-free bank loans, easing the financial burden on consumers.

Installment and Registration Process

Registration for the scheme will be conducted online, ensuring accessibility and transparency. In case the number of applicants exceeds the available quota, a balloting process will be held to finalize the beneficiaries.

The government aims to have at least 2 million electric bikes on the roads by 2030. Additionally, targets have been set for:

53,950 electric rickshaws

99,155 electric cars

2,238 electric buses

2,996 electric trucks