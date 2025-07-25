Good news as Sindh abolishes parking fee on Karachi roads

KARACHI – The Sindh government has officially abolished all parking fees on roads across Karachi as a notification has been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, charging parking fees on any road in Karachi is now completely banned. Parking charges will now only apply in plazas, designated plots, or areas specified by local councils.

The notification further states that no department under the Sindh government will be allowed to collect parking fees within the city. Strict action will be taken against anyone found illegally collecting such charges from citizens.

Previously, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had made parking free at 32 streets and locations across the city.

According to KMC’s notification, parking facilities are now free at the following: 3 locations in District South, 2 in District Keamari, 5 in District Central, and 7 each in District Malir and Korangi, while District East has 15 free-parking spots.

Parking is now free at locations including Jilani Centre Mobile Market Saddar, from Naz Plaza to Amna Tower on MA Jinnah Road, from Kausar Medico to MW Tower on MA Jinnah Road, and from Sharjah Mall to Kohinoor Hall on Hub River Road.

In District Central, parking is free at Haroon Shopping Mall, Serena Market, Liaquatabad Super Market to Liaquatabad No.10 on SM Taufiq Road, Chase Super Store on Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Centrum Shopping Mall on Rashid Minhas Road, and at Kifayah and Omega Mall in North Karachi. Free parking is also available from KPT Gate No.1 to Shell Pump on MA Jinnah Road.

However, the notification clarifies that parking in 11 walled or boundary-enclosed areas in Districts South, Central, and East will still be subject to designated fees.