Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed confidence that the provinces will fully play their constitutional role in supporting Election Commission in the conduct of free and transparent elections.

He was talking to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Arshad Hussain who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister congratulated Arshad Hussain on assuming the office. Administrative matters and law and order situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and prevention of smuggling were also discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the appointment of two advisors and one special assistant to the caretaker Chief Minister.

A notification said that Dr Riaz Anwar has been appointed advisor on Health, Population Welfare and Labour, and Publicity and Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah has been appointed as an advisor on Energy, Development and Planning and Minerals Development.