PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed completion of ongoing federal government’s low-cost housing projects expeditiously, besides asking for collaboration with the private sector to boost investment in the housing projects.

The prime minister also instructed ensuring a third-party validation of construction in the federal government housing projects.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting of the ongoing projects in the Ministry of Housing. Federal Ministers Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar and other senior officials attended the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The ministry of housing informed the prime minister about the progress on the ongoing reforms and policy measures in its various departments.

It was informed that consultations with all the stakeholders for amendments in the National Housing Policy 2001 had been completed and the process for its final approval would be completed by March 2025 as per the prime minister’s instruction.

The meeting was further apprised that the system for allocating houses to the government employees and grant of rents had been digitized, which would help eliminate corruption and bring transparency in the system.

The prime minister was also apprised of the ongoing and future projects under the Pakistan Housing Authority. —APP