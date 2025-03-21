Global shifts: Trump, BRICS & Pakistan

THE world is undergoing a dramatic shift in global power dynamics, with U.S. President Donald Trump’s unpredictable foreign policy at the forefront.

His actions are reshaping alliances, creating new tensions, and forcing nations to rethink their strategies.

From Europe to Asia, countries are feeling the impact, and Pakistan is no exception.

A pivotal moment in this shift was Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the U.S. made it clear that support comes with conditions.

Trump emphasized that the U.S. can act whenever it suits its interests, sending shockwaves through Europe, especially among NATO allies who have long relied on American protection.

In response, the European Union allocated $60 billion to strengthen its defence capabilities and reduce dependence on the U.S.

This move signals a significant shift in Europe’s strategy as it seeks to assert its military independence in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Trump’s unconventional policies, such as proposing to annex Greenland or forging closer ties with Canada, have left even America’s closest allies confused and concerned.

Denmark rejected the Greenland proposal, and Canada, a longstanding ally, now questions U.S. intentions.

These actions have strained the Western alliance, creating uncertainty among traditional partners.

Simultaneously, Trump seems to be targeting BRICS—a coalition of emerging powers led by China and Russia.

BRICS represents a challenge to Western dominance, and Trump’s strategy appears aimed at weakening it.

By improving relations with Russia while maintaining pressure on China, Trump may be trying to create a rift between the two BRICS giants.

This raises critical questions: Is the U.S. attempting to divide BRICS from within?

Or is it simply trying to prevent any alliance that could challenge its global influence?

At this juncture, U.S. policymakers’ swift and sharp moves deserve recognition for their strategic foresight.

In this shifting global landscape, Pakistan finds itself in a difficult position.

Despite its cooperation with the U.S., including handing over a dangerous terrorist to American authorities, Pakistan has been met with harsh treatment from the Trump administration.

Travel bans on Pakistanis and the deportation of a Pakistani diplomat have further strained bilateral relations.

Domestically, Pakistan is grappling with political instability, rising public anger, and a surge in terrorist attacks, including the recent train hijacking by BLA militants.

This has exacerbated the country’s economic crisis, placing it under immense pressure.

Adding to Pakistan’s challenges is its hostile relationship with India, which has supported separatist groups like the BLA.

India’s bold claims of intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs have further weakened Pakistan’s position, making it more vulnerable on both domestic and international fronts.

These developments heighten the urgency for Pakistan to take decisive action to address both internal and external challenges.

Pakistan’s leadership now faces a critical dilemma: how should the country’s foreign policy evolve in this rapidly changing world?

Should Pakistan strengthen its ties with China and BRICS, attempt to repair its relations with the U.S., or find a balanced approach between the two?

With global power dynamics shifting, driven by Trump’s diplomacy and the rise of BRICS, Pakistan’s strategic decisions will determine its future role in the new world order.

The stakes are high, and the need for swift and wise action has never been more critical.

Countries that adapt to these changes and plan strategically will be the ones to shape the future.

Pakistan must decide where it stands and how it wants to position itself in this evolving global landscape.

This is a pivotal moment for the country, and the time to act is now.

—The writer is President & CEO, Educasa International. ([email protected])