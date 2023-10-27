KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been hit by the worst economic crisis and its operations are facing a haphazard situation in the wake of a lack of fuel.

The country’s national flag carrier is suffering losses of up to Rs750 billion, as the ongoing situation is the most dire in recent times and on a daily basis dozens of flights are being cancelled after state-owned fuel provider cuts airline fuel supply.

On Friday, the air carrier announced cancelling another 58 domestic and international flights as the crisis worsened.

A day earlier, almost 50 flights were cancelled despite PIA making a payment of over Rs130 million.

In the last two weeks, the airline has cancelled around 350 flights and is now issuing new flight schedules on a day-to-day basis.

Amid the dire situation, PIA is preferring flights to Turkiye, China, Canada, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, PIA CEO urged employees to stay focused on ensuring organisational compliance. He said it calls for all workers to maintain a concerted focus for ensuring organisational compliance through closely joined cooperation.