LAHORE – Prices of essential commodities, including ghee and cooking oil, have witnessed decline after rupee made significant gains against the US dollar and the petrol prices were decreased.

Lately, the caretaker federal government has slashed the prices of ghee and cooking oil at the Utility Stores to pass on relief to distressed people, days after petroleum prices were reduced. A substantial cut in ghee and oil prices, going from Rs23 per kilogram to a much more affordable Rs60 per kg, was announced.

In open market, the retail prices of various brands manufacturing ghee and cooking oil also went down. Sufi ghee and cooking oil are among the most selling products. Here are the prices collected for various retailers shop on October 27, 2023.

Sufi Ghee 1Kg Price Today

The per kilogramme price of Sufi Banaspati has dropped to Rs450 while the price of Sufi special Banaspati stands at Rs520.

Sufi Cooking Oil 1 Litre Price Today

The price of one litre of Sufi Canola Cooking oil also witnessed a decline as it si being sold for Rs550 at retailers shops while Sufi sunflower is available at Rs560 per litre.