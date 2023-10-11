KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced 15 percent discount on flights from Canada to Pakistan.

A spokesperson of the national carrier said that the discount will be offered to customers on tickets to be booked from October 3 to 15, 2023.

He said that passengers will have to travel on the discounted tickets during January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024.

Toronto to Lahore Cheap Ticket Price in October 2023

The ticket price for the PIA’s Toronto to Lahore flight is available in October 2023 as low as Rs318,949. The price is available for flight on Oct 22.

PIA Ticket Prices for Toronto to Lahore in Jan 2024