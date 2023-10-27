KARACHI – Pakistanis who are looking to purchase gold will have to pay Rs211,300 for a single tola of yellow metal which witnessed a marginal drop.

Data shared by local jewelers association suggest that the bullion on Friday saw negative trajectory in the local market amid a downward trend in the international market.

With slight changes, the price of 24 Karat Gold Rate per tola moved down by Rs50 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold plunged by nearly Rs40.

The per tola price of the precious metal stands at Rs211,300 whereas the 10gram price hovered around Rs181,150.

Globally, the bullion moved down slightly and price was settled at $1,984 per ounce. Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,388 per tola.

Earlier in October, the price of yellow metal dropped sharply in Pakistani market in the wake of stern action against the mafia involved in illegal activities, but the gold bounced back.