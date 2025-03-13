No More Visa-on-Arrival for Travelers from THESE countries visiting Iraq

BAGHDAD – The authorities in Iraq have abolished the facility of visa on arrival earlier available to citizens from as many as 37 countries.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry has notified that from March 1st, citizens from 37 countries including European countries need to obtain e-visa before travel.

The fresh regulation would apply to citizens from the following countries:

List Austria Australia Belgium Bulgaria Canada China Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Ireland Italy Japan Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands New Zealand Norway Portugal Romania Russia Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom United States

“Travelers should ensure they obtain a visa before boarding to avoid any inconvenience,” Iraqi authorities highlighted.