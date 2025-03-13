No More Visa-on-Arrival for Travelers from THESE countries visiting Iraq

BAGHDAD – The authorities in Iraq have abolished the facility of visa on arrival earlier available to citizens from as many as 37 countries.
Iraq’s Interior Ministry has notified that from March 1st, citizens from 37 countries including European countries need to obtain e-visa before travel.
The fresh regulation would apply to citizens from the following countries:
|List
|Austria
|Australia
|Belgium
|Bulgaria
|Canada
|China
|Croatia
|Cyprus
|Czech Republic
|Denmark
|Estonia
|Finland
|France
|Germany
|Greece
|Hungary
|Ireland
|Italy
|Japan
|Latvia
|Lithuania
|Luxembourg
|Malta
|Netherlands
|New Zealand
|Norway
|Portugal
|Romania
|Russia
|Slovakia
|Slovenia
|South Korea
|Spain
|Sweden
|Switzerland
|United Kingdom
|United States
“Travelers should ensure they obtain a visa before boarding to avoid any inconvenience,” Iraqi authorities highlighted.
The Iraqi government aims to better control tourist flows and digitize procedures to simplify visitor entry through the fresh regulation and travelers must now navigate to the official evisa.iq portal to apply for their e-Visa for entry to the country.
It is to be highlighted that in addition to the e-visa fee, which must be paid online, there is a health insurance fee, which must be presented upon arrival. As far as the processing time is concerned, it is 24 to 48 hours for e-visa applications.
Interestingly, travelers departing for Iraqi Kurdistan can still obtain a visa on arrival or apply for an e-visa before entering the region.
