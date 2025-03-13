AGL55.3▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.32▲ 0.96 (0.01%)BOP13.45▲ 0.36 (0.03%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL9.46▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML46.12▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC133.88▲ 5.85 (0.05%)FCCL45.29▲ 1.42 (0.03%)FFL15.22▲ 0.41 (0.03%)HUBC133.1▲ 1.62 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)KEL4.45▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.96▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF58.03▲ 1.61 (0.03%)NBP81.2▲ 0.96 (0.01%)OGDC218.28▲ 1.04 (0.00%)PAEL41.62▲ 0.52 (0.01%)PIBTL9.42▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL184.62▲ 0.39 (0.00%)PRL35.18▲ 0.73 (0.02%)PTC23.7▲ 0.59 (0.03%)SEARL94.53▲ 1.03 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL34.22▲ 2.53 (0.08%)TPLP10.74▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET21.72▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG61.34▲ 2 (0.03%)UNITY29.41▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

No More Visa-on-Arrival for Travelers from THESE countries visiting Iraq

BAGHDAD – The authorities in Iraq have abolished the facility of visa on arrival earlier available to citizens from as many as 37 countries.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry has notified that from March 1st, citizens from 37 countries including European countries need to obtain e-visa before travel.

The fresh regulation would apply to citizens from the following countries:

List
Austria
Australia
Belgium
Bulgaria
Canada
China
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Ireland
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
United Kingdom
United States

“Travelers should ensure they obtain a visa before boarding to avoid any inconvenience,” Iraqi authorities highlighted.

The Iraqi government aims to better control tourist flows and digitize procedures to simplify visitor entry through the fresh regulation and travelers must now navigate to the official evisa.iq portal to apply for their e-Visa for entry to the country.

It is to be highlighted that in addition to the e-visa fee, which must be paid online, there is a health insurance fee, which must be presented upon arrival. As far as the processing time is concerned, it is 24 to 48 hours for e-visa applications.

Interestingly, travelers departing for Iraqi Kurdistan can still obtain a visa on arrival or apply for an e-visa before entering the region.

