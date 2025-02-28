AGL47.3▼ -1.53 (-0.03%)AIRLINK182.75▼ -1.94 (-0.01%)BOP12.73▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.63▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)DCL8.8▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML46.85▼ -1.34 (-0.03%)DGKC120.9▼ -0.38 (0.00%)FCCL40.65▼ -0.19 (0.00%)FFL15▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)HUBC130.79▼ -0.28 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)KEL4.48▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.04▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)MLCF51.5▲ 0.27 (0.01%)NBP78.25▲ 2.01 (0.03%)OGDC211.9▼ -0.21 (0.00%)PAEL42.17▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.29▲ 0.35 (0.04%)PPL173.93▼ -1.07 (-0.01%)PRL34.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC23.75▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)SEARL93▼ -1.42 (-0.02%)TELE8.19▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.14▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP11.2▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)TREET21.15▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)TRG60.79▲ 0.54 (0.01%)UNITY29.58▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)WTL1.39▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

PIA announces discount on fares for two international routes

Pakistan Air Force To Take Over Pias Engineering Complex In Major Deal
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a significant discount on fares for two international routes ahead of Ramazan and Eidul Fitr 2025.

The national flag carrier has announced a 10% discount on tickets from Toronto to Karachi and a 15% discount on fares from Paris to Islamabad.

Reports said that passengers traveling from Toronto to Karachi can avail of this offer until March 31, with bookings to be made by March 10.

For tickets from Paris, bookings can be made until March 2, and passengers can take advantage of this offer from today, February 28, until March 16.

A spokesperson for PIA said that passengers can also make bookings online.

Last month, the Pakistan International Airlines resumed flights to Europe, starting with Paris, after the EU aviation regulator lifted a ban on the national flag carrier.

PIA was banned in June 2020 from flying to the EU, United Kingdom and the United States following a controversy related to licences of pilots.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to expedite the second attempt of privatisation of PIA after facing failure in the first attempt when it had attracted only Rs10 billion from sole bidder.

It is expected that the government would invite the Expression of Interest for the PIA privatisation in March 2025.

Our Correspondent

