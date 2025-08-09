Pakistan blasts India’s ‘Fake Jet’ kill claims, calls it Strategic Cover-Up

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif fiercely rejected India’s shocking claim that six Pakistani fighter jets were shot down, branding it a blatant and absurd lie designed to hide New Delhi’s military setbacks.

In a fiery press briefing, Khawaja Asif accused New Delhi’s military and political leadership of pushing fabricated stories after months of silence following May 2025 border clashes.

“For three months, India said nothing. Now suddenly, this false narrative is being forced on the world,” Asif declared, calling the Indian Air Force chief’s statements “belated, ill-timed, and unbelievable.”

Minister said Pakistan’s own side of story, that Islamabad swiftly destroyed six Indian jets, including prestigious Rafale fighters, along with advanced S-400 defense batteries and multiple drones. He added that Pakistan neutralized key Indian airbases and dealt crushing blows along the Line of Control, leaving India unable to hit a single Pakistani aircraft.

He said truth is out there — independent observers, global leaders, and intelligence reports confirm India’s losses. This is no fiction,” Asif said, demanding an independent audit of both countries’ aircraft records to expose India’s actual damage. He further warned that New Delhi’s “fabricated and politically motivated” claims risk dangerous miscalculations in the volatile nuclear region.

Asif said Pakistan would continue to respond “swiftly, robustly, and decisively” to any aggression, recalling the success of Marka-e-Haq.