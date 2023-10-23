KARACHI- Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is currently grappling with its most severe fuel supply crisis, which has forced the airline to cancel an additional 27 flights today.

This ongoing crisis has caused trouble for both domestic and international travel.

The disruptions have hit various key routes, affecting flights from Karachi, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, and Peshawar, as well as international destinations such as Multan, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, and Quetta. The impact has reached further to Karachi, Lahore and Sharjah routes.

The PIA’s spokesperson shed light on the gravity of the situation, revealing that today’s schedule includes a total of 42 international and 18 domestic flights. The challenges posed by this fuel supply crisis continue to mount, and the airline is working diligently to address the situation.

In response to these challenges, PIA is carefully managing its fuel allocation, giving priority to international flights based on essential criteria. This approach is vital in ensuring that international operations can continue, albeit with necessary adjustments.

It may be mentioned here that this is the second consecutive day of extensive flight cancellations by PIA, following more than 20 canceled flights across the country yesterday.

The passengers are strongly advised to stay informed and regularly check the status of their flights, as the airline and authorities work diligently to navigate this challenging situation.