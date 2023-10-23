Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly trough is present over northern parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

However, partly cloudy weather and light rain is likely at isolated places in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan and Swat on Monday evening/night.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy weather and light rain is likely at isolated places in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Swat, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 13-15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 12-14 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

However, parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Kakul 10, Malam Jabba 08, Balakot 03, Lower Dir 01

Kalam remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to freezing point.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 14 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 89 per cent.