Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed more than 11 properties for violation of land use laws in Upper Mall Scheme, Lahore.

Chief Town Planner-II Athar Ali and Director Town Planning-VII Ali Abbas carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams and Police.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کی اپر مال سکیم میں کارروائی ۔رہائشی املاک کے غیر قانونی کمرشل استعمال پر 11 سے زائد املاک سیل کر دی گئیں۔ان املاک کو لینڈ یوز قوانین کی خلاف ورزی پر سیل کیا گیا۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/R2rjXQlHDi — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) October 23, 2023

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, encroachment and illegal commercial use.