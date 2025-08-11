PIA announces Independence Day discount on domestic, international tickets

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 14 percent discount on ticket fares for its passengers on account of Independence Day.

According to a spokesperson, the discount is applicable on both domestic and selected international routes, including Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia.

This special offer aims to make travel more affordable for the public during the festive period.

Passengers traveling to northern areas of Pakistan, a popular destination during the summer season, will also benefit from this limited-time discount.

The airline has encouraged travelers to take advantage of the offer and book their tickets early, as discounted seats are available for a limited time.

The move is part of PIA’s broader initiative to promote tourism and provide relief to travelers during national celebrations.

Under the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to celebrate this year’s Independence Day with full national spirit and renewed resolve, a preliminary meeting was held earlier this month under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal.

Senior representatives from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Heritage & Culture, Ministry of Education & Professional Training, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and other departments participated in the meeting to discuss how to make the day truly reflective of the feelings, aspirations, and pride of the people of Pakistan.

While chairing the high-level meeting, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal reviewed the decisions taken on the celebrations so far. He reiterated that this year’s Independence Day was being dedicated to the theme “Marqa-e-Haq”, the Battle for Truth to honor the courage, faith, and resolve of the nation. He said that the celebrations will send a clear message to the world that Pakistan stands proud, strong, and committed to its sovereignty.

He added that “at the same time, the government aims to highlight the steady progress being made in economic recovery, defence resilience and international recognition of Pakistan’s leadership, economic recovery, and expertise showing that Pakistan’s journey is not just about survival but about rising to its full potential”.