Qureshi cleared in May 9 Cases; Yasmin Rashid among four PTI leaders Jailed for 10 years

LAHORE – Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore acquitted prominent PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two high-profile cases related to the violent May 9 riots. Meanwhile, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid were handed strict 10-year prison sentences.

May 9, 2023 riots erupted following nationwide protests by PTI supporters against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan. The unrest resulted in widespread violence, including attacks on police facilities and vehicles, leading to thousands of arrests across Pakistan.

ATC had reserved its judgment on two key cases — the attack on Shadman police station and the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House — after thorough hearings conducted inside Kot Lakhpat jail. Judge Manzer Ali Gill delivered the verdicts after detailed examination of evidence presented by prosecution witnesses over two sessions.

In the Shadman police station case, the court indicted 25 suspects out of 41 named in the chargesheet and recorded testimonies from 45 prosecution witnesses. At least 15 accused remain absconders and have been declared proclaimed offenders.

Similarly, in the police vehicles torching case, 17 individuals were indicted, with seven declared absconders. The court also recorded statements from 65 prosecution witnesses, reinforcing the gravity of the charges.

This ruling marks a critical development in the ongoing legal proceedings stemming from the May 9 violence, sending a strong message on accountability for those involved in attacks on state institutions.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…