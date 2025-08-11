Bank holiday in Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), its allied offices and financial institutions will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, being a public holiday on the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan.

All public and private banks, as well as development finance institutions, will remain closed on the aforementioned date. Public/private banks/development finance institutions/microfinance banks will reopen and resume normal working on Friday, August 15, 2025.