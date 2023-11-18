KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has fully restored flight operations with additional funds and now it continues coming with exclusive discounts and offers to lure more passengers.

In a recent update, the country’s national flag carrier announced a big discount, celebrating International Students Day as the airline supports the academic endeavors of students.

PIA announced an exclusive 20 percent discount, along with an 80 kg luggage allowance, for students traveling to China. The offer will those traveling from Islamabad-Beijing, with the weekly flight taking place every Sunday.

The airline has advanced ongoing efforts to woo more passengers and give a boost to its operations after coming out of huge crises due to fuel shortages.

Islambad to Beijing ticket price

Earlier in August this year, PIA continued its flight operation to China, starting Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route.

Besides the change in basic fare, PIA is allowing students to take extra baggage when commuting to neighboring nation.

Amid ongoing efforts to lure passengers, the airline earlier announced 15 percent discount on tickets to Canada while prices for Umrah tickets have also been slashed by Rs6,000.