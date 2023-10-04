KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cleared payments of fuel and ground-handling companies in Canada to continue its flight operation for the North American country.

A spokesperson of the national carrier said a Lahore-bound flight was stopped at the Toronto airport due to non-payment of dues. He said the PIA has now made the payment, adding that the flight took off for Lahore with four hours delay.

He rejected the reports of suspending the flight operation to Canada, saying flights are being operated as per schedule.

The Swiss Port Company, which provides ground-handling services to PIA in Canada, had demanded $248,000 along with an advance of $100,000 for uninterrupted services.