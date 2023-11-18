Miss Universe 2023 take place on Saturday in El Salvador with scores of contestants from around the world are vying for the crown, including Pakistan’s Erica Robin.

Erica is representing Pakistan for the first time in the history at the coveted pageant show, and she remains in limelight. Without any help from the government, Erica shines big at the national costume competition as her ensemble garnered everyone’s attention.

Robin, who took the stage to present her national costume, literally wowed the world with her traditional rooted outfit and had a great start at the event being held in El Salvador. Donning a pink and black attire rich embroidery dress, Erica carried diverse culture with style.

The dress dubbed ‘Pehchaan,’ was based on the ‘Identity’ theme that shows diversity.

Her powerful costume promoted Pakistan’s diverse cultures on international stage as the design comprises rural and urban elements, showing rich crafts and heritage of the Asian nation.

Miss Universe 2023 winners and results