LAHORE – Lahore to Dubai flights’ ticket prices remain in searches on Google and other search engines as more than 1.2 million Pakistanis expatriates live in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), making it one of the busiest route between the two countries.

Annual figures released by Dubai Airports in February this year for 2022 showed that 3.7 million passengers travelled from Pakistan to the UAE in last year.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Fly Jinnah, Serene Air, Emirates and other airlines are operating flights on the Lahore to Dubai route.

We have gathered the ticket prices for the Lahore to Dubai flights in September 2023. The ticket prices vary depending on the date picked by the passengers.

Lahore to Dubai cheap ticket PIA September 2023

The lowest Lahore to Dubai ticket price for PIA flights is available at Rs80,324 in September 2023 while the highest prices for the month stands at Rs138,325.

Lahore to Dubai cheap ticket Air Blue

The ticket price for the route is available as low as Rs66,120 on September 28, 29. Ticket prices are comparatively higher in early September.

Passengers can visit the official sites of Emirates, Fly Jinnah and others to check latest prices.