The Philippines and Australia shored up their security and economic alliance Friday with the signing of a strategic partnership, as they seek to counter China’s growing regional influence. The agreement was finalised following a meeting between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Manila.

Albanese’s visit, which marks the first bilateral talks with an Australian prime minister in Manila in 20 years, follows a series of trips by senior members of his government to the archipelago nation since Marcos took office in 2022.

Under a strategic partnership, the countries will seek to expand cooperation in several areas from defence and security to climate change and education.— AFP