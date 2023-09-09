Cambodia exported products worth 15.7 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months of 2023, a slight increase of 0.3 percent from 15.64 billion dollars in the same period last year, said a General Department of Customs and Excise’s report released on Friday.

The report said the kingdom’s export to China surged by 16.8 percent to 940 million dollars during the January-August period this year from 804.6 million dollars in the same period last year.

China is the third-largest export destination for the Southeast Asian country after the United States and Vietnam, the report showed.—Xinhua