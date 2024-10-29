PHC bars relevant officials from arresting Bushra Bibi in pending cases

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday barred the relevant authorities from arresting Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder, in the pending cases against her.

A PHC two-member bench comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah passed the order on the petition of Bushra Bibi.

The court also sought detailed information about the cases.

During the hearing, the court asked Bushra Bibi’s lawyer if there were any cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to which the lawyer replied that there were none, which is why Bushra Bibi appeared here.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah questioned whether the court could granted protective bail for cases in other provinces if no cases were present in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In response, Advocate Qazi Anwar said that the protective bail could be issued here for cases in other provinces, submitting that the similar relief had been granted to leaders from other provinces before.

The court directed the Attorney General’s office to submit a report regarding the cases against the petitioner and provide her with case details.

The court also directed NAB and FIA along with other respondents to submit their reports within 14 days.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing and barred the relevant authorities from arresting Bushra Bibi.