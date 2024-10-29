Gold price in Pakistan hits Rs285,000 per tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered recovery from losses on Tuesday amid rising global bullion rates.
The Sarafa association said that the price of the 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,600 per tola to settle at Rs285,000 whereas the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs1,372 to reach Rs244,342 in local market.
The gold prices in international market also registered significant gains as per ounce rate increased by $16 to reach $2,755.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Type of Gold
|Price Change
|Current Price
|24-Carat Gold
|1,600
|Rs285,000
|10 Grams of Gold
|1,372
|244,342
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver stands unchanged at Rs3,350 whereas 10-gram silver is sold for Rs2,872.08.
A day earlier, per tola gold price plunged by Rs900 to close at Rs283,400 whereas the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs771 to settle at Rs242,970.