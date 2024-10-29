AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.49▼ -8.29 (-0.06%)BOP5.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.92▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.75▲ 1.49 (0.02%)FCCL33.25▲ 0.31 (0.01%)FFBL66.5▲ 2.23 (0.03%)FFL10.52▲ 0.08 (0.01%)HUBC105▲ 1.7 (0.02%)HUMNL12.88▼ -0.77 (-0.06%)KEL4.39▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM7.6▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)MLCF38.7▲ 1.04 (0.03%)NBP69▲ 1.49 (0.02%)OGDC175.51▲ 1.03 (0.01%)PAEL24.85▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139▲ 0.49 (0.00%)PRL23.1▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC15▼ -0.58 (-0.04%)SEARL69.6▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TELE6.95▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL37▲ 2.28 (0.07%)TPLP7.2▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TREET14.48▲ 0.29 (0.02%)TRG50▲ 1.39 (0.03%)UNITY27.64▲ 1.13 (0.04%)WTL1.26▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Gold price in Pakistan hits Rs285,000 per tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered recovery from losses on Tuesday amid rising global bullion rates.

The Sarafa association said that the price of the 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,600 per tola to settle at Rs285,000 whereas the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs1,372 to reach Rs244,342 in local market.

The gold prices in international market also registered significant gains as per ounce rate increased by $16 to reach $2,755.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change  Current Price 
24-Carat Gold 1,600 Rs285,000
10 Grams of Gold 1,372 244,342

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver stands unchanged at Rs3,350 whereas 10-gram silver is sold for Rs2,872.08.

A day earlier, per tola gold price plunged by Rs900 to close at Rs283,400 whereas the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs771 to settle at Rs242,970.

Our Correspondent

