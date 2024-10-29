Gold price in Pakistan hits Rs285,000 per tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered recovery from losses on Tuesday amid rising global bullion rates.

The Sarafa association said that the price of the 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,600 per tola to settle at Rs285,000 whereas the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs1,372 to reach Rs244,342 in local market.

The gold prices in international market also registered significant gains as per ounce rate increased by $16 to reach $2,755.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change Current Price 24-Carat Gold 1,600 Rs285,000 10 Grams of Gold 1,372 244,342

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver stands unchanged at Rs3,350 whereas 10-gram silver is sold for Rs2,872.08.

A day earlier, per tola gold price plunged by Rs900 to close at Rs283,400 whereas the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs771 to settle at Rs242,970.