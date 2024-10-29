Honda BRV family car latest price, five-year installment plan [October 2024]

LAHORE – Honda BRV is usually dubbed as a family car in Pakistan due to more seating capacity as compared to other hatchbacks.

The BR-V car comes with unique bold stance bundled with spacious and exciting interiors with high ground clearance.

It is primitively designed and developed vehicle for the roads of Pakistan. Finely carved front bumper with broad openings for the fog lights and shiny fog garnish creates a dynamic and sturdy look.

The aerodynamics focuses on noise insulation for enhanced exterior refinement with sharply designed door visors, step garnish and stylish shark fin antenna with improved radio reception.

The new Honda BR-V is exceptionally equipped with advanced technology such as smart entry with a push start.

To ensure safety, BR-V is equipped with 2 SRS airbags for driver and passenger. It is equipped with 4 Cylinder, 16 Valve, SOHC i-VTEC engine.

Honda BR-V Colours

The new Honda BR-V will be available to its customers in seven colors: Taffeta White, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Brilliant Sporty Blue, Carnelian Red and Urban Titanium.

Honda BRV i-VTEC S (CVT) Price

The ex-factory price of Honda B-V stands at Rs6,299,000 in Pakistan, as of October 2024. The buyer has also to pay taxes on it.

Honda BRV Easy Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers an easy five-year installment plan for Honda BR-V in Pakistan. The following calculations include 40% security deposit and 20 residual value.

Under the five years plan, the customers will deposit Rs2,522,700 in wake of upfront amount while the monthly installment will be Rs101,015.