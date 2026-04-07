Petrol Pump Shutdown looms in Pakistan as dealers threaten strikes to demand Higher Commissions

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistanis are facing massive petrol crisis, major dealers issue a warning, saying petrol pumps across the country will be forced to close if the government fails to raise their commissions.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) and All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association (APPPOA) said they are forced to stop operations or sell off pumps unless commissions are increased to 8percent, calling current system unsustainable amid soaring fuel costs.

PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami Khan slammed government for excessive taxation without consulting industry stakeholders. APPPOA Chairman Humayun Khan warned that smuggled fuel, constant inspections, and skyrocketing prices are pushing dealers to the brink of collapse.

Petrol and diesel rates in Pakistan already surged to record-breaking levels, with petrol around Rs378 per litre and diesel exceeding Rs 500 per litre. Experts blame global oil market volatility and geopolitical tensions for the unprecedented spike.

The price hikes ignited public outrage, leading to protests, long queues at petrol stations, and nationwide frustration.

The rising fuel costs are hitting families hard, compounding inflation and increasing the cost of daily life. Opposition parties are holding urgent meetings to coordinate a response, warning that continued escalation could threaten economic stability.

Government measures, including temporary petrol subsidies, free city transport, and early market closures, have failed to appease the public or dealers, who argue these steps are far from enough. Officials maintain that Pakistan’s heavy reliance on imported oil and IMF obligations make these price hikes unavoidable.