Discounted Petrol for Bikers in Pakistan – Check Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government is doling out subsidized fuel costing billions per month, with targeted relief measures introduced to support vulnerable groups like Bikers.

Under Punjab governments’s new scheme, bike owners will get Rs2,000 every month to cover petrol costs. While officials call it “Rs. 100 per liter for 20 liters of fuel,” it means you can get Rs2,000 straight to your mobile for free fuel every month! The subsidy will be delivered through an easy-to-use mobile app or SMS, making it faster and simpler than ever to get your share.

Apply Online

Step 1) Go to Maryam ko Batain App

Make sure, before you apply

Your bike is registered in your name

The bike is registered in Punjab

The engine capacity is 70cc or below

You are currently a Punjab resident

Step 2: Create Your Account

Open the app and tap Sign Up. Enter your:

Full Name

CNIC number

Email address

Mobile number

Date of birth

Gender

New password

Step 3: Verify Your Number

You’ll get a 10-digit OTP via SMS. Enter it to verify your phone number.

Step 4: Select “Bike Petrol Fuel Subsidy”

Once verified, log in and click on this option to proceed.

Step 5: Finish Registration

Provide any remaining required details to officially submit your application.

Step 6: Keep an eye on App

After submission, you will receive a Request ID. Track your application anytime in the Pending Requests section of the app.