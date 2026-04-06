Discounted Petrol for Bikers in Pakistan – Check Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government is doling out subsidized fuel costing billions per month, with targeted relief measures introduced to support vulnerable groups like Bikers.
Under Punjab governments’s new scheme, bike owners will get Rs2,000 every month to cover petrol costs. While officials call it “Rs. 100 per liter for 20 liters of fuel,” it means you can get Rs2,000 straight to your mobile for free fuel every month! The subsidy will be delivered through an easy-to-use mobile app or SMS, making it faster and simpler than ever to get your share.
Apply Online
Step 1) Go to Maryam ko Batain App
Make sure, before you apply
- Your bike is registered in your name
- The bike is registered in Punjab
- The engine capacity is 70cc or below
- You are currently a Punjab resident
Step 2: Create Your Account
Open the app and tap Sign Up. Enter your:
- Full Name
- CNIC number
- Email address
- Mobile number
- Date of birth
- Gender
- New password
Step 3: Verify Your Number
You’ll get a 10-digit OTP via SMS. Enter it to verify your phone number.
Step 4: Select “Bike Petrol Fuel Subsidy”
Once verified, log in and click on this option to proceed.
Step 5: Finish Registration
Provide any remaining required details to officially submit your application.
Step 6: Keep an eye on App
After submission, you will receive a Request ID. Track your application anytime in the Pending Requests section of the app.
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