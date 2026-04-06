Best Fuel‑Efficient Cars in Pakistan to consider amid Skyrocketing Petrol Prices

KARACHI – Pakistanis are bearing brunt of sky-high fuel prices and travelling for a single person on gas guzzler car or SUV is impossible. If you are looking for cars going light on your waller, there are some options you can consider.

From compact city hatchbacks to hybrid models, these vehicles offer decent mileage with peace of mind, financial relief, and the freedom to drive without constantly checking the fuel gauge.

Daihatsu Mira

Price: Rs3.5-4 Milliom Fuel Efficiency: 25–30 km per litre Features “e:S” technology with regenerative braking and idle-stop—the 660cc efficiency benchmark.



Suzuki Alto

Price: Around 3Million

Fuel Efficiency: 18–22 km/l (City) | 24+ km/l (Highway)

The Alto’s lightweight chassis and R06A engine make it the most cost-effective choice for daily commutes.

Price Range Model Below Rs4Million Suzuki Every (Imported) Suzuki Alto Honri Ve (2.0) Rs4-5Million Honri Ve (3.0) JMEV EV3 GUGO GiGi Inverex XIO Daihatsu Mira e:S (Imported) Nissan Dayz (Used/Imported) Over Rs5Million Toyota Aqua (2015–2021) Honda Grace / City Hybrid Toyota Prius (3rd Gen, 2012–2015) Over 6 Million Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Changan Deepal S05 REEV Jaecoo J7 PHEV Haval H6 HEV

Nissan Dayz

Price: Rs. 3,800,000 – 4,600,000 Fuel Efficiency: 20–24 km/l Premium cabin, “Safety Shield,” and S-Hybrid system for smoother city driving.



Suzuki Every

Price: Rs2.8-3.4 Million

Fuel Efficiency: 14–17 km/l

Replacing the Bolan, the Every is perfect for large families or small businesses, carrying 6–7 passengers at fractional fuel costs compared to a Hiace.

Toyota Aqua

Aqua’s 1.5L 1NZ-FXE engine is nearly bulletproof, while the Grace offers a sportier ride and sedan-level comfort. The Prius remains iconic for its space and reliability.

Toyota Aqua

Rs. 4,800,000 – 6,500,000 | 22–26 km/l

Honda Grace

Rs. 5,000,000 – 6,200,000 | 20–23 km/l

Toyota Prius

Rs. 4,200,000 – 5,500,000 | 18–22 km/l

Changan Deepal S05 REEV

Rs. 10,500,000 Electric: 150 km | Total: 1,000+ km Can double as a household power supply (V2L Tech, 6.6 kW).



Jaecoo J7 PHEV – Rs. 11,500,000

Pure EV range: 90 km, perfect for daily city commutes without petrol stops.

MG Binguo

Rs. 5,990,000

Range WLTP: 273 km | Battery: 31.9 kWh LFP | AC/DC Charging

Honri Ve

Rs. 3,999,000 – 4,999,000

Range WLTP: 164–246 km | Battery: 18.5–29.9 kWh | AC Charging

JMEV EV3

Rs. 4,899,000 – 4,999,000

Range WLTP: 271 km | Battery: 30.24 kWh LFP | AC/DC Charging

GUGO GiGi

Rs. 4,650,000

Range WLTP: 190 km | Battery: 16.8 kWh | AC Charging

Before you make any decision, let it be knwon that DC fast-charging is mostly available in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Intercity trips require careful planning. Short-range models (GiGi, XIO) are ideal for city errands; Binguo and EV3 reduce range anxiety for longer trips.

Factor in electricity costs, battery longevity, maintenance, and resale value. Battery health drives resale in Pakistan.