TEHRAN – Ahead of deadline set by US President Donald Trump, the skies over Iran erupted with major strikes by US and Israel. The country’s key oil hub, Kharg Islan witnessed major attacks, while bridges, highways, and railway lines across the country were struck.

Rescue teams rushed to scenes as chaos spread, and reports soon emerged of 35 people killed. The strikes, carried out jointly , mark a dramatic escalation, leaving Iran reeling and the world watching in alarm.

Iranian media reported that multiple explosions as flames erupted across the Kharg facility, threatening Iran’s lifeline to global oil markets. Military targets on Island were the main focus of the strikes. Rescue teams have been seen rushing to the scene, though official reports on casualties or financial damage remain unavailable.

Even before deadline for opening the Strait of Hormuz set by President Trump, American and Israeli forces begun targeting civilian infrastructure across Tehran. In northern Iran, a key highway connecting Tabriz to Tehran via Zanjan was destroyed in the US airstrikes. Around 90 kilometers from Tabriz, another strike destroyed overpass bridge.

Casualty Toll Soars

Today alone, the joint strikes have reportedly claimed 35 lives across Iran:

18 in Alborz province

9 in Shahriar

6 in Pardis

2 in Kashan

President Trump has issued a dire ultimatum to Iran, warning that failure to open the Strait of Hormuz could result in the complete annihilation of the nation’s civilization, leaving it unable to rise again.

The world watches with bated breath as Iran reels from one of the most devastating coordinated attacks in its recent history.