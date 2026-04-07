Church Leaders pledge Unity, Service through Christian Fellowship of Pakistan

LAHORE – Church leaders on Monday pledged to work together to promote unity and support Christian community in Pakistan.

Christian leaders made these statements at a press conference organized by Christian Fellowship of Pakistan. Speaking at the event, leaders stressed importance of collective leadership and committed to serving the community through coordinated efforts.

The gathering was described as democratic and inclusive exercise, showing spirit of consultation and cooperation among church leadership.

Notable attendees included Bishop Nadeem Kamran of Lahore, Bishop Irfan Jamil, Anthony Ejaz Lemoel, Dr. Liaqat Qaiser, Pastor Naveed, MPA Tariq Gul, and other prominent figures such as David Albert, Asif Bhatti, Pastor Munawar Khurshid, Pastor Sajid Siraj, Bishop Naeem Parshad, and Liaqat Javed.

Participants lauded Pastor Salik John Barkat for uniting the leaders on a single platform and ensuring an open forum where all voices could be heard, encouraging constructive dialogue.

The initiative was widely welcomed by attendees as a positive step toward enhancing harmony, collective progress, and social service within the Christian community.