Fakhar Zaman decides to retire from ODI cricket: reports

LAHORE – Pakistan opener Fakhtar Zaman is likely to retire from ODI cricket as he is yet to recover from hyperthyroidism disease.

Reports said Zaman is also expected to settle abroad wit family. However, there is no official statement from the player so far.

Recently, he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury. Fakhar hurt himself while fielding in the opening over of Pakistan’s clash against New Zealand in Karachi and has been subsquently ruled out of the tournament ahead of the big contest against arch-rival India.

The reports regarding his resignation comes a couple of days Pakistan were eliminated from the tournament after New Zealand clinched victory over Bangladesh, sealing their fate in the key tournament.

In crucial game at Pindi Cricket Stadium, a dominant bowling effort ensured New Zealand would go on to win the match, pushing Pakistan out of contention for the semi-finals.

The match was crucial for both teams and for Pakistan’s CT25 tournament hopes. Bangladesh team also joined Pakistan to go home. New Zealand has 2 points from their win over Pakistan, while both Bangladesh and Pakistan are yet to score points.

New Zealand chased down a target of 237 with ease, defeating Bangladesh by 23 runs in a crucial game. After a disastrous start, with New Zealand reeling at 15-2 due to early wickets from Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, Rachin Ravindra’s brilliant return from injury turned the game. Ravindra, alongside Devon Conway, added 47 runs for the third wicket before Conway fell for 30.

