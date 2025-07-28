Petrol Price in Pakistan – New Expected Rates from August 1, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and Diesel rates remained elevated in Pakistan post-budget taxation and due to global uncertainty. But there is some relief expected from August 1, 2025.

As Pakistanis are paying Rs272 for petrol, the numbers are likely to drop for next fortnight, sources familiar with development said. The much-needed breather may finally be on the way, as PML-N led coalition government may cut petrol and diesel prices by upto Rs5-6 per litre.

August Petrol Price Update

Fuel Type — Price Change Petrol Current 272.15 – Expected (Cut Rs6-7) 266.15 -6.00 Diesel Current 284.35 – Expected (Cut Rs1-2) 283.00 -1.35 (approx.)

After latest tweas, petrol price is expected to come down by Rs6-7 per liter, which would bring the new petrol price down from the current Rs272.15 to approximately Rs266.15 per liter. Diesel is also expected to see a slight decrease of Rs1 to Rs2 per liter. Currently, diesel is priced at Rs284.35 per liter, so the new expected price could be around Rs283.00, reflecting an approximate cut of Rs1.35.

With public pressure mounting and the cost of living on the rise, this potential cut offers a glimmer of relief.

Petrol Price in Pakistan in last 10 years