Petrol Price in Pakistan – New Expected Rates from August 1, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and Diesel rates remained elevated in Pakistan post-budget taxation and due to global uncertainty. But there is some relief expected from August 1, 2025.
As Pakistanis are paying Rs272 for petrol, the numbers are likely to drop for next fortnight, sources familiar with development said. The much-needed breather may finally be on the way, as PML-N led coalition government may cut petrol and diesel prices by upto Rs5-6 per litre.
August Petrol Price Update
|Fuel Type
|—
|Price
|Change
|Petrol
|Current
|272.15
|–
|Expected (Cut Rs6-7)
|266.15
|-6.00
|Diesel
|Current
|284.35
|–
|Expected (Cut Rs1-2)
|283.00
|-1.35 (approx.)
With public pressure mounting and the cost of living on the rise, this potential cut offers a glimmer of relief.
Petrol Price in Pakistan in last 10 years
