Toyota Hilux New Prices, Installment Plans in Pakistan (August 2025 Update)

Car prices in Pakistan surged to record highs after the imposition of new taxes in latest federal budget. One of the most noticeable hikes has hit the popular Toyota Hilux series, with prices increasing by nearly Rs. 500,000, putting further strain on buyers already grappling with inflation and high interest rates.

However, amid the rising prices, there is a silver lining for consumers. Toyota is now offering installment-based financing plans for its flagship Hilux lineup, making it somewhat more accessible to salaried professionals and small business owners.

Toyota Hilux Prices in Pakistan 2025

Model New Price
Hilux E 11,379,000
Hilux Revo G 2.8 12,329,000
Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8 12,939,000
Hilux Revo V Automatic 2.8 14,279,000
Hilux Revo GR-S 15,889,000

 

Toyota Hilux Installment Plans Pakistan

Detail Amount
Vehicle Price Rs. 11,039,000
Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 3,314,800
Monthly Rent (60 months) Rs. 180,499
Includes Rental + Takaful
Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

Toyota Revo G MT 

Detail Amount
Vehicle Price Rs. 11,959,000
Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 3,590,800
Monthly Rent (60 months) Rs. 195,058
Includes Rental + Takaful
Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

Toyota Revo Rocco 

Detail Amount
Vehicle Price Rs. 14,419,000
Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 4,328,800
Monthly Rent (60 months) Rs. 233,989
Includes Rental + Takaful
Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, PLEASE CHECK OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE PRICES

