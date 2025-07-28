Toyota Hilux New Prices, Installment Plans in Pakistan (August 2025 Update)

Car prices in Pakistan surged to record highs after the imposition of new taxes in latest federal budget. One of the most noticeable hikes has hit the popular Toyota Hilux series, with prices increasing by nearly Rs. 500,000, putting further strain on buyers already grappling with inflation and high interest rates.

However, amid the rising prices, there is a silver lining for consumers. Toyota is now offering installment-based financing plans for its flagship Hilux lineup, making it somewhat more accessible to salaried professionals and small business owners.

Toyota Hilux Prices in Pakistan 2025

Model New Price Hilux E 11,379,000 Hilux Revo G 2.8 12,329,000 Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8 12,939,000 Hilux Revo V Automatic 2.8 14,279,000 Hilux Revo GR-S 15,889,000

Toyota Hilux Installment Plans Pakistan

Detail Amount Vehicle Price Rs. 11,039,000 Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 3,314,800 Monthly Rent (60 months) Rs. 180,499 Includes Rental + Takaful Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

Toyota Revo G MT

Detail Amount Vehicle Price Rs. 11,959,000 Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 3,590,800 Monthly Rent (60 months) Rs. 195,058 Includes Rental + Takaful Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

Toyota Revo Rocco

Detail Amount Vehicle Price Rs. 14,419,000 Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 4,328,800 Monthly Rent (60 months) Rs. 233,989 Includes Rental + Takaful Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, PLEASE CHECK OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE PRICES