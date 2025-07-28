Toyota Hilux New Prices, Installment Plans in Pakistan (August 2025 Update)

Car prices in Pakistan surged to record highs after the imposition of new taxes in latest federal budget. One of the most noticeable hikes has hit the popular Toyota Hilux series, with prices increasing by nearly Rs. 500,000, putting further strain on buyers already grappling with inflation and high interest rates.
However, amid the rising prices, there is a silver lining for consumers. Toyota is now offering installment-based financing plans for its flagship Hilux lineup, making it somewhat more accessible to salaried professionals and small business owners.
Toyota Hilux Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Model
|New Price
|Hilux E
|11,379,000
|Hilux Revo G 2.8
|12,329,000
|Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8
|12,939,000
|Hilux Revo V Automatic 2.8
|14,279,000
|Hilux Revo GR-S
|15,889,000
Toyota Hilux Installment Plans Pakistan
|Detail
|Amount
|Vehicle Price
|Rs. 11,039,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|Rs. 3,314,800
|Monthly Rent (60 months)
|Rs. 180,499
|Includes
|Rental + Takaful
|Other Charges
|Processing Charges + FED
Toyota Revo G MT
|Detail
|Amount
|Vehicle Price
|Rs. 11,959,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|Rs. 3,590,800
|Monthly Rent (60 months)
|Rs. 195,058
|Includes
|Rental + Takaful
|Other Charges
|Processing Charges + FED
Toyota Revo Rocco
|Detail
|Amount
|Vehicle Price
|Rs. 14,419,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|Rs. 4,328,800
|Monthly Rent (60 months)
|Rs. 233,989
|Includes
|Rental + Takaful
|Other Charges
|Processing Charges + FED
NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, PLEASE CHECK OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE PRICES