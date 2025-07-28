COMSATS professor Shames student for ‘Being Too Poor’ to Buy Laptop

LAHORE – A senior faculty members at COMSATS University sparked public fury after viral clip showed him mocking a student in class for not having a laptop. The professor allegedly told student to get one through zakat, and the clip garnered wild reactions online.

A storm of outrage exploded on Insta, Facebook and other social platforms as COMSATS University professor shows senior professor humiliating student in front of entire class, all because he did not have a laptop.

The professor identified as Dr. Tayyab Chaudhary allegedly forced student to call his elder brother during the lecture and demanded that he arrange a laptop, even suggesting he get one using zakat.

But humiliation did not end there. In now-viral clip, Dr. Chaudhary is heard mocking the student’s father and questioning the family’s financial stability, leaving classmates stunned and the student visibly shaken.

The shocking footage, secretly recorded by a classmate, has spread like wildfire across social media, sparking intense criticism and calls for the professor’s immediate removal. “This was not discipline. This was public degradation,” said a student leader. “He didn’t just scold the student, he ridiculed his poverty in front of everyone.”

Students claim situation worsened when several of them tried to report the incident to varsity administration. Their complaints were allegedly brushed aside, with staff reportedly excusing the professor’s actions as a result of stress.

In alleged act of retaliation, Dr. Chaudhary reportedly lowered grades of entire class, a move students are calling a clear abuse of power. Many students say this is not an isolated incident. “He has a history of this behavior,” one student told reporters. “We’ve been scared to speak out — but not anymore.”

With social media users demanding accountability and thousands calling for disciplinary action, the silence from COMSATS University has only added fuel to the fire. As of now, the university has made no official statement.

The student body is demanding an independent inquiry, a formal apology, and strict action — and they’re not backing down.