Petrodollar at Risk as Iran Conflict accelerates shift toward Petro-Yuan Oil Trade

TEHRAN – The ongoing Iran War has already dented Middle East economy, and there are broader economic effects, which are likely to vary across countries. Amid disrupting production, delaying investment, and full stop on tourism. In wake of rising tensions linked to Iran conflict, concerns are growing that disruptions in key energy routes like Strait of Hormuz could push major economies to reconsider how oil is traded, gradually shifting away from the long-standing petrodollar system toward alternative currencies such as Yuan.

As several players are looking at new trade arrangements and rely more on bilateral deals for energy security, this evolving situation is increasingly seen as a potential catalyst for the emergence of a petro-yuan and a slow erosion of the dollar’s dominance in global oil markets.

A report shared by Deutsche Bank’s strategist Mallika Sachdeva suggests simmering conflict involving Tehran is now being viewed as more than just a regional flashpoint, it may show potential turning point for the global financial system itself.

Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. If instability or military escalation were to effectively disrupt or limit passage through this narrow waterway, the global oil supply chain could face severe constraints. Such a disruption would not only affect energy prices but could also push major economies to rethink how oil is traded and settled.

The report argues that the dollar’s dominance is deeply tied to its role in global energy markets. For decades, oil has been priced, invoiced, and settled in US Dollars, reinforcing global demand for the currency. Central banks and governments have accumulated dollar reserves largely because of this system, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of dollar hegemony.

However, the report warns that this foundation may be weakening. It suggests that growing geopolitical fragmentation, combined with shifting alliances and independent trade arrangements, could encourage countries to explore alternative currencies for energy transactions. In particular, it highlights the possibility of a “petroyuan” system emerging if countries begin settling oil trade in Chinese yuan rather than dollars.

There is buzz involving Iran and several trading partners reportedly include arrangements that would allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under conditions that favor non-dollar payments. While such arrangements remain uncertain, the report suggests they reflect a broader trend: countries seeking to bypass traditional U.S.-centered financial and security frameworks.

Another major factor is the perceived erosion of American “security umbrella” in Middle East. The report points to increasing attacks on infrastructure, oil facilities, and military installations as signs that U.S. influence and deterrence may be facing new limits. Traditionally, US security guarantees played crucial role in stabilizing the region and supporting the petrodollar system.

At the same time, Beijing appears to be strengthening bilateral relationships with Middle Eastern suppliers. These relationships, in certain cases, have enabled continued energy flows through diplomatic channels rather than reliance on U.S.-led maritime security operations. This shift may signal a gradual move toward a more multipolar energy trading system.

The report also sheds light at historical roots of the petrodollar arrangement. In the 1970s, agreements between the US and Saudi Arabia established framework in which oil exports were priced in dollars. In exchange, Saudi Arabia committed to reinvesting surplus oil revenues into U.S. financial assets, particularly Treasury bonds, while receiving security assurances from Washington.

It however cautions that this long-standing system could face structural pressure if global energy dynamics change. If oil consumption patterns evolve, if regions become more energy self-sufficient, or if countries diversify their trade and reserve holdings away from the USD, the surplus capital that once flowed into dollar assets may begin to shrink.

Sachdeva’s analysis suggests that world less dependent on centralized energy trade and external security guarantees could naturally hold fewer dollar-denominated assets. Over time, this could reduce global demand for dollars in both trade and savings, gradually eroding the currency’s dominance.