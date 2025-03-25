Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, gusty winds predicted

LAHORE – Rainfall of varying intensities and gusty winds are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over western/upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist in upper parts till March 27.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is predicted in most districts of Punjab on Tuesday might, Wednesday and Thursday. Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Tunis, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Gusty winds, hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops and loose structures like electric poles and solar panels. Heavy rains may disrupt traffic by causing landslides/slippery conditions in Murree and Galliyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Wednesday, and 30°C and 32°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab and hot in plain areas during the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. The maximum temperature in Sahiwal was recorded at 35°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.