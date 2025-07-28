Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Rains, isolated heavy falls expected

PESHAWAR – Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan and is elongated horizontally. Strong monsoon currents are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Bannu, Waziristan and Tank on Monday night and the next two days.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39°C and 41°C on Tuesday and between 38°C and 40°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in the upper districts.

Rainfall (mm): Balakot 02

Bannu remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a maximum temperature of 43°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dera Ismail Khan was recorded at 42°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 59 per cent.