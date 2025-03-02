Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, hailstorms likely

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls, hailstorms and snowfalls over the hills are likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday evening/night, Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening, which will persist over the upper parts during the next 36 to 48 hours.

Under the influence of this system, rains and gusty winds with few heavy falls and snowfalls are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Hangu, Kohat, and Galliyat on Sunday evening/night, Monday and Tuesday with occasional gaps.

Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rains and snowfalls will likely cause road closure/slippery conditions in Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad and Shangla. Tourists are advised to remain cautious.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08°C and 10°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, rains, gusty winds and snowfall occurred at isolated places in upper parts of the province.

Rainfall (mm): Kalam 07, Chitral 01

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 01

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 03°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Parachinar was recorded at -02°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 58 per cent.