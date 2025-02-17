Hania Aamir turns heads in red for viral birthday celebrations; See Pics

Hania Aamir continues to remain in limelight as the diva’s post-birthday bash left fans in awe. The kabhi main kabhi tum star dropped glimpses of new celebrations from her stay in the UK. He fashion choices proved why she is a style icon, effortlessly combining elegance and glam for her birthday bash.

The bubbly actor celebrated her 28th birthday in style, as she flaunted her red bodycon dress. The beautiful clicks from her special day in Edinburgh showcased her chic outfit that perfectly balanced elegance and glamour.

Hania slayed eye-candy look, striking red dress with a halter neckline and a backless design, which shows her perfectly figure. The red hot was ideal for a birthday celebration, exuding both charm and confidence.

Pictures Courtesy: http://instagram.com/haniaheheofficial/

Surrounded by family and friends, Hania made sure all eyes were on her as she marked another year in style. She accessorize with golden layered necklaces, bold earrings, and rings, adding just the right amount of sparkle. Keeping her makeup soft and glamorous with a subtle base, blush, highlighter, and shimmery brown eyeshadow.

As the pictures went viral online, many even took to comment section to shower love with heart warming birthday wishes.