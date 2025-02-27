Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more widespread rains predicted

PESHAWAR – More intermittent widespread rains with isolated hailstorms and snowfalls over the hills are predicted in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday evening/night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan which will likely persist over upper parts till March 01 (morning).

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent widespread rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Batgram, Buner, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Waziristan, Lucky Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday evening/night. Heavy rains with heavy snowfalls over the hills and hailstorms are also predicted in a few places during this period.

On Friday, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Batgram, Buner, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan, Malakand, Bajaur, Nowshera, Peshawar and Charsadda.

Heavy rains/snowfalls will likely disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Shangla.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08°C and 10°C on Friday, and 07°C and 09°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains with snowfalls over the hills occurred in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Pattan 32, Balakot 28, Malam Jabba 19, Kakul 13, Saidu Sharif 12, Kalam 11, Dir 09, Chitral 05, Drosh 03, Bacha Khan Airport, Lower Dir, Dera Ismail Khan Airport 01

Snowfall (Inches): Chitral 02, Kalam 01

Parachinar remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 03°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba and Chitral was recorded at 0°C.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 83 per cent.